New updates to Illinois' COVID-19 Executive Order

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WTHI) - Governor JB Pritzker has updated the state's COVID-19 Executive Order.
The new update will return schools to normal operating procedures for infectious diseases. This comes at a time when Illinois is seeing vast improvements in COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
The original executive order standardized CDC requirements for schools across the state. Now, schools and local health departments can return to exercising their long-standing authority to address infectious disease cases" among students and staff.
Additionally, school districts can continue to require masks at their own discretion.