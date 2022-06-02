New Union Hospital program promotes mother/baby bonding for infants born already exposed to opioids or other substances

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital is launching a new initiative to better care for infants.
It's called Eat, Sleep, Console. It helps children who have been exposed to opioids or other substances during pregnancy.
Traditionally, clinicians at the hospitals would take an infant that was experiencing withdrawals into the NICU.
The new initiative places importance on bonding with the mother right after birth.
Hospital staff says the first few days of a baby's life are crucial.
"Mom really is the medicine in this instance. We really encourage skin to skin with the mom, breast feeding. Just really that instant bond with the mom instead of sending that baby to the NICU and separating the two," Project manager Sarah Briley said.
The Indiana Department of Health helped to fund training for the project.