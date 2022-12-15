New tutoring initiative is coming to Illinois school districts

MARTINSVILLE, IL (WTHI) - Martinsville schools are just some schools in Illinois that have started implementing this initiative. Administrators say this is a huge benefit to students' recovery from the pandemic.
Many students fell behind after the pandemic. Now, the High-Impact Tutoring Initiative hopes to change that. Victoria Norton is the Grant Activities and Student and Staff Success Coordinator in Martinsville Community Unit School District C-3. She explains how this initiative is being implemented at Martinsville Junior and Senior schools.
"We were very fortunate that Illinois State University hired our own district staff to be the tutors. so we have school nurses, high school teachers.. some of our cafeteria workers are all involved in the high-impact tutoring," said Norton.
The Illinois State Board of Education partnered with the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Community College Board to create the High-Impact Tutoring Initiative. The initiative is made possible by an ISBE $25 million investment of federal pandemic relief funds. Different Illinois colleges, such as Illinois State University, are involved in training people to become tutors for schools like Martinsville.
"They went through the training this summer with ISU. They found a little bit about what high impact tutoring is. They were given all the resources available - just everything that they will need to be successful when they meet with the students three days a week," Norton said.
So far, nearly 500 tutors have already been trained to help over 1,200 students in 45 Illinois school districts. An additional 27 districts have received grants to implement their own tutoring programs to reach around 2,000 students. Region four coordinator, Kim Champion, explained that the initiative was created to help students transition out of the lull of the pandemic.
"This initiative was created in the wake of the pandemic to support students and teachers with students who were remote or not at school for the last couple of years. There's the students, the teachers, and their parents to help kids to recover from just not being at school," Champion said.
Organizers say that it is extremely important to help students academically. However, Norton says it is equally as important to help them socially and emotionally at Martinsville High.
"These kids lived through a pandemic. It disrupted their lives. It disrupted their education. When they returned, we saw a great need in that social and emotional area. They just need a connection again; a connection of back to school; a connection to see, ‘Hey somebody cares about me,’" Norton said.
It is expected that up to 45 more districts will launch this tutoring initiative in early 2023.