New Turn to the River project looks to build new plaza near city hall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project could provide an area for community gatherings in Terre Haute.
Art Spaces was awarded $450,000 from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for its "Turn to the River" project.
The project hopes to build a plaza by the Wabash to bring people closer to the river.
Art Spaces is currently working on planning what the area will look like. There will be space for festivals, food trucks, and farmers' markets.
"So the whole objective of the turn to the river is to reconnect Terre Haute's downtown to the river. Kind of bring you off of 3rd Street, off - out of downtown towards the Wabash," Ally Midgley, the executive director of Art Spaces, said.
The newly dedicated area will be on the south side of the Terre Haute city hall.
The space is currently unused.