New Trail Connects Counties

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion Trails Alliance officially opened its newest trail on Tuesday. This trail connects Vermillion and Parke county by going from the Wabash River Bridge in Montezuma to the CSX Rail in Hillsdale.
Construction on the trail began only two weeks ago, but planning for the trail has been happening for years.
"This project has been ongoing for more than four years. We started with property acquisitions, surveying, and figuring out who owned this stuff," said Les Zimmerman, the President of the Vermillion Trails Alliance.
While the trail is open to the public, officials haven't stopped making plans for it.
"Ultimately, the big goal is working with people in Vigo county, and across the river in Parke county to form a three-county loop," said Zimmerman.