New town homes will not be coming to Terre Haute's east side

Terre Haute City Council denied a local contractor wanted to buy land at 4355 East Wabash Ave.
The contractor wanted to buy land at 4355 East Wabash Ave. to build 32 town houses, but the property had to be re-zoned from C-6, which is a strip business, to general residential.
The property is out by the Woodridge Subdivision and Kindermusic on the east side of town.
Residents in that subdivision were concerned primarily with traffic issues and people driving down the wrong way on Keane Lane.
Amanda Thompson, a resident of Woodridge Subdivision, hopes a neighborhood traffic study wold be complete before a large development could happen in the area.
"Just last week someone was speeding down Wabash driving erratically and took out our Woodridge subdivision sign, so the thought of 32 more houses -- in this case townhouses --- greatly concerns me," she said.