New Terre Haute South club stops by Sarah Scott field day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Sarah Scott Middle School enjoyed field day on campus on Friday.
One of Terre Haute South's newest clubs participated and promoted its mission. That group is the One People, One Cause Club.
It supports diversity, equity and inclusion.
Members make it their goal to ensure that every student feels a sense of belonging.
The Club felt it was important to reach out to Sarah Scott students because many of these Scotties will attend South.
"We want to show them that it's ok to be who you are as a person, but you also want to influence others that look up to you because you may not know who looks up to you," Club president Imer Holman said.
The club meets regularly with the principal, dean, and counselor to find solutions for school concerns.