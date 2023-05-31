New Terre Haute co-working space celebrates opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday was the first day of business for The Station in Terre Haute.
It's a co-working space for entrepreneurs and business leaders. It was formerly known as Launch Terre Haute.
Launch members have been able to access the much larger space for a few weeks.
Now, The Station is accepting new members. Leaders at the co-working space say it's been well received so far.
"They have been really receptive of the new space I think they like the extra space that we have and the additional amenities we have to offer," Jessica Cox said.
You can learn more about the services the station has to offer right here.