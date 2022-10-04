New Terre Haute casino works to hire minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned companies to help with construction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new casino that is on the way to Vigo County is looking for local businesses.
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is looking for minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned businesses to help build the casino.
The casino is partnering up with the Indiana Small Business Development Center to make this happen.
The group is holding a diversity outreach event to serve "as a meet and greet" between "the casino" and "local businesses.
"They really want 25% to be service or suppliers of goods and needs for that project. So, we're actually able to put businesses in a room with those key players that are making those decisions," Courtney Chipol, of the Indiana SBDC said.
The event will take place on October 11 from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. It'll be held at ISU's Scott College of Business.
To learn more, click here.