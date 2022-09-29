New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene.
The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
Since December 2021, work has been under way to implement the new Priority Dispatch System.
This new system will make sure dispatchers ask the most appropriate questions based on the type of call received so first responders can show up prepared.
While those who call 9-1-1 may be asked several questions so dispatchers can better assess the situation, Executive Director Rob McMullen says there will be no delay in dispatching first responders.
"First responders will have already been sent while the questions are being asked" said McMullen.
Knox County Central Dispatch also launched a system called Prepared Live.
With this system, those who call 9-1-1 from a mobile device to will be able to grant dispatcher's access to their phone's camera.
This will better help first responders understand what kind of emergency they are heading too as well as what the scene might look like before arrival.
Participation in video in the call is completely voluntary.
If the caller consents, a link will be texted from Central Dispatch to the caller's cell phone.
The link will open in the callers phone browser before allowing the caller to share live streaming pictures, video and audio.
McMullen says his team has spent many months training on this new software.
"I give kudos to my staff. I have a great staff here and they've endured a lot" said McMullen.
"We're adding these programs to make Knox County better."