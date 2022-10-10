New technology at Good Samaritan Hospital is helping diagnose breast cancer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Good Samaritan Hospital is one of the highest ranking hospitals in the county when it comes to mammograms.
From 3-D mammograms to automated breast ultrasounds, Good Samaritan Hospital has a variety of tools to diagnose and treat breast cancer.
When detecting breast cancer, image quality is extremely important.
"If the image quality is poor, it's more likely that we may miss the cancer, so we want to make sure we are really producing those high quality images" said Medical Director of Radiology, April Cox, DO.
For the last six months, Good Samaritan Hospital has been using new technology from Volpara Health.
The hospital is the first in southwestern Indiana to use this software.
"When the technologist takes the mammogram, the software evaluates for patient position, compression, radiation does and gives immediate feedback" said Cox.
Right then and there, the system will notify doctors whether the image captured was perfect or needs recaptured.
Since using this software, the hospital has been ranked at one of the top ten in the country for producing high quality images.
According to the CDC, breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among women in the United States.
In 2019, Indiana reported 4,971 new breast cancer cases and Illinois reported 10,647.
While it is rare, it is possible for men to to develop breast cancer.
The National Breast Cancer foundation estimates that 2,710 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the end of this year.
According to Cox, it is important to know your body and visit your doctor with any concerns right away.
"Earlier stages have almost a 100% survival rate at five years. If diagnosed later stage or more advanced, it's only around 22%."
Various genetic and environmental reasons may be contributing factors in developing breast cancer, but experts say a healthy.
