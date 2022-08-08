 Skip to main content
New teachers go to orientation for the Vigo County School Corporation

Vigo County School Corporation New Teacher Orientation

 By Tony Kassissieh

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teachers new to teaching in the Vigo County School Corporation participated in their orientation.

Teachers learnt more about the schools they'll be teaching in and what to expect in their day-to-day.

This year's orientation had 80 new teachers participating, some even signed their very first teacher contracts. Others are veteran teachers from different districts coming to teach here.

But, even with closer to a hundred new teachers, the Vigo County School Corporation is still hurting for more teachers, especially in special education and career technical education.

Regardless, Dr. Rob Haworth told News 10 that this year was one of the better years, as they have expanded their efforts in finding teachers.

