New Tax Preparation Service opens in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tax season is officially upon us, and this new business opened just in time to help out local community members!
On Saturday, Halters Tax Services had its grand opening in West Terre Haute.
The goal of the business is to provide Wabash Valley residents with affordable and high-quality tax preparation services.
Tax filing can be stressful, but the owner says it's important to do it right and make sure you get the best benefit for your wallet!
"I feel like a lot of places have a tendency to just get you in and out like your a fast-food customer," Casey Halter, the owner of Halters Tax Services, said. "They just want to collect their money and fees then send you out the door. But we don't do that here. We try to make sure we take our time to make sure everyone is happy."
You can check it out at 419 West National Avenue in West Terre Haute. Discounts are available for both first responders and military personnel as well.