...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

White River at Petersburg to Hazleton.


.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Monday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

New superintendent takes the reigns at Loogootee Community Schools

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dr. Brian Harmon's first day as superintendent was on March 1. For the last four days, he's been finding his footing in the school.

But Loogootee is not an unfamiliar town to the new leader.

Harmon grew up in neighboring Shoals. He has spent time as superintendent in Shoals as well as Barr-Reeve.

For the last ten years, Harmon has led the way for the North Gibson School Corporation. That handles Princeton, Indiana.

Harmon says it was time for a change. He takes over for our going superintendent, Chip Mehaffey. Mehaffey announced his retirement in 2021.

Harmon says he is looking forward to leading Loogootee into the future.

Harmon explains, "It was my honor to be here. To be back home and be able to help in any way that I can to make an already great school district even better."

