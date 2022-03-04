New superintendent takes the reigns at Loogootee Community Schools

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dr. Brian Harmon's first day as superintendent was on March 1. For the last four days, he's been finding his footing in the school.
But Loogootee is not an unfamiliar town to the new leader.
Harmon grew up in neighboring Shoals. He has spent time as superintendent in Shoals as well as Barr-Reeve.
For the last ten years, Harmon has led the way for the North Gibson School Corporation. That handles Princeton, Indiana.
Harmon says it was time for a change. He takes over for our going superintendent, Chip Mehaffey. Mehaffey announced his retirement in 2021.
Harmon says he is looking forward to leading Loogootee into the future.
Harmon explains, "It was my honor to be here. To be back home and be able to help in any way that I can to make an already great school district even better."