New suicide and crisis hotline launches this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The updated suicide and crisis hotline has officially gone into effect on Saturday. Now those in need can use the new three-digit, 988 number for assistance.
Modeled after 911, the new three-digit 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is designed to be easy to remember and a quicker number for those who are in need.
The original ten-digit number, 1-800-273-8255 will remain active, but now calls will be routed to 988.
The new three-digit number will connect callers to a network of trained counselors.
Secretary of the FSSA, Dr. Dan Rusyniak, explained the importance of being the best at diagnosis and treatment.
"As with any medical condition the better we are at prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, the healthier and better off we are going to be as individuals and the healthier and better off we will be as a state," he said.
Christina Crist, the Executive Director of Team of Mercy in Terre Haute, explained that she originally was not sold on changing the hotline number.
"You know, I had a little bit of mixed feelings," she said. "I'm like, okay, don't fix something that's not broken."
But after some time passed, Crist came to the understanding that this new change will be for the betterment of those in need.
"Thinking about it a little bit deeper, if somebody is in crisis and they don't know where to look a ten-digit number is pretty hard to remember, right," she said.
Chris Drapeau, the Executive Director of Suicide Prevention for Indiana's Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, explained that the new hotline is just the start and more change is on its way.
"Through expanding capacity, adding additional centers, and also strengthening these partnerships, we believe we will increase the likelihood that Hoosiers in crisis that reach out to 988 will be routed to the right entity at the right time," he said.
Crist also explained that immediate changes may not be seen right away by the public, but they will be seen by those who need them most.