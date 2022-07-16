New suicide and crisis hotline launches this weekend

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Vigo County through 1115 PM EDT... At 1037 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dennison, or near Terre Haute, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Terre Haute. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 9, and between mile markers 14 and 16. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH