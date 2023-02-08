 Skip to main content
New study to look at the cannabis industry in Illinois

Pain relief from marijuana comes from a belief it helps, study finds

Some people suffering pain from cancer and other chronic diseases turn to marijuana to ease their suffering, but much of that relief may come from simply believing weed will help, a new study found.

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A study about cannabis growing and selling has just started in Illinois. It'll be a legal assessment of the cannabis licensing process.

The study will specifically examine whether there's discrimination in the Illinois cannabis industry.

The study will include recommendations for addressing any identified barriers to entry to the market.

There will be 12 months of research.

That information will be put into a report for the governor and the general assembly. State law requires this process.

