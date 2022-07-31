New speed reductions are coming to a dangerous intersection in Vermillion County

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - More changes are coming to a dangerous intersection in Vermillion County.
These changes come a few months after the death of North Vermillion High School student, Cameron Cheuvront.
He was killed in a crash at that intersection earlier this year. Police say several other fatal crashes have happened there in recent years as well.
So far the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has installed new dual LED flashing stop signs and intersection warning signs. Workers have also added overhead street lighting.
Now, INDOT is announcing new speed reductions beginning this Tuesday.
The speed limit will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph through the intersection.
INDOT is also installing a school zone speed limit. This will change the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph. This on State Road 63 from approximately 635-feet south from the center of Falcon Dr. to approximately 300-feet north from the center of County Road 600 N.
The school zone speed limit will only be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on school days.