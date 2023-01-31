New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute.
We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July.
The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next to the new Hobby Lobby location.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says the business won't open until March 2024.
It was originally supposed to be open this fall. The business blames material shortages for the delay.
As for Hobby Lobby, that business is expected to move merchandise into the building on March 1.