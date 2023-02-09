 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New social worker position being added to THPD

  • Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute Police Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department is creating a new position at the department.

The department will be adding a social worker position. A social worker's duties would include reaching out to people who regularly call the department for non-law enforcement-related issues. These problems could include services like mental health and addiction assistance.

The department would identify these regular callers. Then, the social worker would reach out to them and give them the resources and help they need.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said this comes from a local need. He said the department received about 3,000 calls in one year that were non-law enforcement related.

The department currently responds to all these calls. But, putting a social worker in charge will help both the people in need and help officers stay focused on their responsibilities. The department hopes that a social worker will be able to give those callers their full attention. They believe doing so will gradually reduce the number of regular calls the department receives.

"We want to fix those issues, so they're no longer calling the police department," he said. "So, that's going to be a significant change in the way we police here."

Keen said the position should be posted in April or May.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you