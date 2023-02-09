New social worker position being added to THPD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department is creating a new position at the department.
The department will be adding a social worker position. A social worker's duties would include reaching out to people who regularly call the department for non-law enforcement-related issues. These problems could include services like mental health and addiction assistance.
The department would identify these regular callers. Then, the social worker would reach out to them and give them the resources and help they need.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said this comes from a local need. He said the department received about 3,000 calls in one year that were non-law enforcement related.
The department currently responds to all these calls. But, putting a social worker in charge will help both the people in need and help officers stay focused on their responsibilities. The department hopes that a social worker will be able to give those callers their full attention. They believe doing so will gradually reduce the number of regular calls the department receives.
"We want to fix those issues, so they're no longer calling the police department," he said. "So, that's going to be a significant change in the way we police here."
Keen said the position should be posted in April or May.