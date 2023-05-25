 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New shelter house coming to Hillcrest Park in Vincennes

  • Updated
  • 0
Hillcrest Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new shelter house will soon be built at a southern Indiana park.

The shelter house at Hillcrest Park in Vincennes was damaged during a storm earlier this spring.

During Thursday night's Parks Board Meeting, board members reviewed estimates and awarded Graber Post Building the contract.

Knox County Parks Board President Tinka Kunkler-Laake says some other work will need to be completed before construction can begin.

"Some of the concrete for sure. There’s a place on one end of the concrete pad that was washed out underneath, so that will be repaired," said Kunkler-Laake.

No official start date or completion date has been determined.

Kunkler-Laake hopes to have the project completed by later this summer.

Recommended for you