New shelter house coming to Hillcrest Park in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new shelter house will soon be built at a southern Indiana park.
The shelter house at Hillcrest Park in Vincennes was damaged during a storm earlier this spring.
During Thursday night's Parks Board Meeting, board members reviewed estimates and awarded Graber Post Building the contract.
Knox County Parks Board President Tinka Kunkler-Laake says some other work will need to be completed before construction can begin.
"Some of the concrete for sure. There’s a place on one end of the concrete pad that was washed out underneath, so that will be repaired," said Kunkler-Laake.
No official start date or completion date has been determined.
Kunkler-Laake hopes to have the project completed by later this summer.