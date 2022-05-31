New salon set to open in Terre Haute - and they are hiring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been looking for a one-stop shop to get your brows, lashes, and hair done, you're in luck!
Eye Envy Lash and Brow Studio, Salon, and Spa is opening in June in Terre Haute.
It offers a variety of services including lash extensions, nail care, brow lamination, hair styling, and tanning services.
The salon is now hiring for multiple positions. It is need of lash, brow, and nail technicians hair stylists.
The owner says a salon that offers multiple services has been a need in Terre Haute for quite some time.
If you would like to apply for a position click here.