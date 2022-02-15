New salary schedule for Vigo County Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley school district is updating employees' salaries, and they can expect good news!
A newly updated salary schedule is now approved for Vigo County schools, and it’s not just for teachers. All staff within the corporation will see an extra boost.
“We really want to acknowledge all of the work our team members are doing," Dr. Katelynn Liebermann said. "It takes everyone to ensure our students have the high quality educational experience,"Dr. Katelynn Liebermann said.
Dr. Katelynn Liebermann previously served as an elementary school teacher and now is part of the district's curriculum team.
She says in the past staff saw salary raises through percentage increases on their base pay. Now, she says this newly approved agreement will allow for more consistent growth among all staff within the district
"Consistency is important," she said. "So, providing this salary schedule and knowing where you are and the opportunities for growth that do exist... And we want to maintain the employees that are on our team and to grow our team as well."
Under the new salary schedule, employees compensation can rise based on "steps." These steps are classified for many employee groups by increments by more or less 50 cents.
For example, this year those in foodservice will move up one step. At the start of the next school year, they'll move up another step. So, someone making $13.00 in foodservice will now go up to $14.00 by this August. Additionally, anyone who is already at the maximum pay will receive a stipend.
In some cases, that stipend could be up to $2000. Liebermann says there are a lot of opportunities here for staff at the corporation. Ranging from health services to educational assistants to custodians and everyone in between, she says the overall goal is to have everyone in the district work well together, and for students to have the best learning experience.
"That's the heart of this is to make sure we acknowledge all of those team members, all of those employee groups," she said. "Everyone has a distinct purpose in our school and everyone is always focused on our students and what we can do each and every day for our students is the priority."
For more information, you can watch the corporation’s most recent board meeting by clicking here.