New rule in Indiana is helping protect children from lead poisoning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Every year about 2,000 children in Indiana are found with high levels of lead in their blood.
This can be caused by the paint in their house. Usually lead is found in houses that were built before the 1980s. Experts recommend hiring professionals who can remove the paint.
Lead poisonings can damage a child's nervous system and create attention and behavioral problems. Symptoms include feeling lethargic and having an upset stomach, but sometimes children have no symptoms.
To help protect children from lead poisoning, Indiana has adopted a new emergency rule.
The law lowers the threshold of when public health agencies have to address high blood levels in kids. Health officials must provide services for kids with high lead levels by notifying a doctor and testing other kids in the household.
The director of Environmental Health and Water Policy at Hoosier Environmental Council, Indra Frank, says early detection could protect a child's nervous system and prevent serious illnesses.
"Have a certified lead inspector come and look at you to see if there are any lead hazards. Also important to get lead testing for women who are pregnant or children who are at ages 1 or 2" shares Frank.
The rule will go into effect on July 1st.