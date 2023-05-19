 Skip to main content
New restaurant to open in the former Clabber Girl building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Petty Pit Stop will open this summer in the former Clabber Girl building in downtown Terre Haute.

The restaurant launched six years ago in Sullivan.

It is partnering with several local businesses to build up its menu.

"You couldn't ask for a better space. The building is beautiful and so well preserved. And we were really lucky to inherit the Clabber Girl kitchen. And it's made it a really easy transition for us to come to town," Owner Jen Petty said.

You'll be able to stop by from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

