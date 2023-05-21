New restaurant doubles as a gaming spot in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new, unique restaurant had its grand opening in Marshall Saturday.
JP's Pub and Gaming is a local sports bar where people can game or catch a game on TV.
David Ewing is the owner and a local resident. He says its all about serving the community.
"I just want to provide a neat place to come for the evening, provide good food, and enjoy people -- enjoy our crowds and town," Ewing said.
He hopes the restaurant helps keep downtown Marshall alive.
