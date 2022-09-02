New 'resilient plan' hopes to help restore Wabash Valley communities

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thrive West Central's Resilient plan is set on restoring communities through a post-pandemic environment.
It's goal is to help businesses, non-profits, and local units of government with resiliency-related challenges and opportunities.
The Resilient plan is currently in the phase of community outreach and education. Right now, Thrive is working to identify and tackle challenges in communities.
Thrive plans to attend council meetings, Chambers and Rotary meetings, and other community organizations to make that possible. At those meetings, Thrive will present information about the recovery plan.
Organizations and businesses interested in having Thrive present, you can contact Thrive's Director of Business Development at jford@thrivewestcentral.com.