New report shows shortage of dementia care workers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 200 thousand people are caring for loved ones that have dementia. A new report has come out that shows the state of Indiana has a shortage of dementia care workers.
Dementia still doesn't have a cure. The shortage of dementia care workers, it puts a strain on those caring for loved ones.
According to the new Alzheimer's Association report, in 2018, we had 43 thousand health care aides in Indiana.
But by 2028, the state will need nearly 60 thousand home health aides. News 10 talked with Dayna Firestone. She lost her dad to Alzheimer's in 2013.
"It takes special people to work in an Alzheimer's unit, and not all nursing homes have that. We were fortunate that our city does have an Alzheimer's unit so just for the staff to learn how to treat them a little differently," Firestone said.
Stephanie Laskey with the Alzheimer's Association said there's an overwhelming need for more geriatricians.
"We know that there are about 66 geriatricians, so that's doctors that who serve older adults in the state of Indiana and to meet the growing need of the aging population we're gonna need nearly 300 geriatricians by the year 2050 to serve those older adults," Laskey said.
Laskey adds another way to combat the shortage of dementia care workers is to get more people in this line of work.
"I think if people are interested in being caregivers being paid caregivers, of course, looking into being those home health aides and working in long term care communities young people who are considering in medicine can certainly consider careers in geriatrics care."
Firestone says she helped out with giving care to her father before he passed away.
"Just helping with meals giving my mom a break by taking my dad for a drive or just getting him out of the house so she could go do some things she needed to do," Firestone said.
The Alzheimer's Association has a two-part series coming up on March 29th and 31st. This is aimed at catching Alzheimer's and other Dementia in its early stages. Click here for more information.