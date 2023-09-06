New report shows Indiana girls are not doing well with mental health - and face challenges in getting help

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new report shows Indiana girls are not okay and facing unique challenges. Those struggles are going unnoticed.
Much of the report centers around mental health. It's called the "2023 State of the Indiana Girl Report."
The Indiana Youth Institute and the Girl Coalition of Indiana worked together to gather this statewide snapshot.
The report found Hoosier girls are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis. Their symptoms can be easy to hide and often go unnoticed.
Even when they seek help, there is a shortage of mental health professionals.
Here are some shocking and troubling numbers:
- Among 7th to 12th grade girls in Indiana, 47.1% experienced depression in 2022 and nearly 1 in 4 girls seriously considered suicide.
- Girls in Indiana are more likely than boys to become victims of bullying. They are twice as likely to become victims of traditional bullying and three times as likely to become victims of cyberbullying compared to boys.
- From 2015 to 2021, the rate of physical and sexual dating violence among girls in Indiana has increased, while the prevalence among boys has decreased. 17% of high school girls reported having experienced sexual dating violence in 2021 – 5x the rate of boys.
- In 2021, girls were admitted for inpatient care at a hospital more than three times the rate of boys.
