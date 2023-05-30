 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

New real estate franchise opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new real estate franchise in Terre Haute.

On Tuesday, Keller Williams celebrated its new office in Terre Haute. It's on Wabash Avenue, near the intersection of 13th Street.

The Terre Haute Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting with community leaders.

We spoke with one of the local co-owners. He is glad to now be doing business in the community.

"We were traveling here all the time. This is where we are from. We used to cruise the Bash back in the day, and these are our people," Joel Clausen said.

Keller Williams is based in Austin, Texas.

