New real estate franchise opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new real estate franchise in Terre Haute.
On Tuesday, Keller Williams celebrated its new office in Terre Haute. It's on Wabash Avenue, near the intersection of 13th Street.
The Terre Haute Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting with community leaders.
We spoke with one of the local co-owners. He is glad to now be doing business in the community.
"We were traveling here all the time. This is where we are from. We used to cruise the Bash back in the day, and these are our people," Joel Clausen said.
Keller Williams is based in Austin, Texas.