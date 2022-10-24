New proposed ordinance concerning some Marshall residents - here's why

MARSHALL, Il. (WTHI) - A proposed ordinance for the city of Marshall has some of its citizens upset when it comes to their land.
The city of Marshall is proposing an ordinance that would allow it to zone properties a half mile outside of its city limits. In Illinois, cities are allowed to zone up to a mile and a half outside of the original limits. Doing this allows cities to control what is built and brought to the area.
So, what has members of the public upset?
Residents in the new zone could be denied when applying for city utilities based on what they intend to do with them. Residents who already use the city utilities are grandfathered in, meaning nothing changes.
Marshall Mayor John Hasten explained that utilities used for single-family housing will automatically be accepted.
If the utilities are being used for anything else, citizens must go to the zoning board and request a change in the zoning.
A public meeting will be held at 5:30 central time in Marshall where the public will have the opportunity to voice their opinion, followed by a city council meeting to further discuss the plan of action.