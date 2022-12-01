New program to encourage more diverse leaders in Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley has launched a new program to promote diverse leaders in the area.
The African-American Board of Leadership Institute is launching in February 2023. It hopes to encourage African-American members of the community to take on leadership roles.
United Way is currently seeking applications for leaders. Applicants don't need any qualifications to apply, only a desire to learn and lead.
"Really anybody that wants to learn more about board governments, board leadership, and how to effectively be a good board member in our community." Abby Desboro with the United Way shared when asked who should consider applying.
Applications need to be in by January 10, 2023. To learn more about responsibilities and to apply, go here.