New program in Greene County offers better opportunities to shop local

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Green County has launched the food as medicine program.
This program aims to expand access to local food and increase health through a nutritious diet.
It took place at the Linton farmers' market. They had cooking demonstrations and local meal kits to distribute to folks who registered.
One of the officials at the event says it's important to shop local
"The amount of money we spend on food, the more we can direct it to our local farmers. I think we will see community wealth be developed and become more vibrant communities," Community resilience liaison Jacob Simpson said.
Even if you aren't able to be a part of the program, Simpson says folks on WIC and SNAP will be eligible for the market bucks program at the Linton farmers market. This will help folks double their benefits.