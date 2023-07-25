New program hopes to support local non-profits have a stronger financial standing

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Vigo County in west central Indiana... Southwestern Parke County in west central Indiana... Southern Vermillion County in west central Indiana... * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 1213 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paris, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Blanford around 1230 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Universal, Clinton, Fairview Park, Rosedale, Mecca and Shepardsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH