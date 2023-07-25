 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Vigo County in west central Indiana...
Southwestern Parke County in west central Indiana...
Southern Vermillion County in west central Indiana...

* Until 1245 AM EDT.

* At 1213 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paris,
moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Blanford around 1230 AM EDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Universal, Clinton, Fairview Park, Rosedale, Mecca and Shepardsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

New program hopes to support local non-profits have a stronger financial standing

  • Updated
  • 0
Wabash Valley Community Foundation works to help non-profits impacted by COVID-19

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation says its launching a new and exciting way to support local non-profits.

The Match Madness pilot program is accepting applications now.

It's a dollar-for-doallr Agency Endowment Matching Program for up to $5,000. That means the Foundation will put the same amount of money that a non-profit puts into a new or existing Agency Endowment Fund.

The Community Foundation says such a fund will create better financial sustainability and longevity.

Eligible non-profits must have a location in Clay, Sullivan, or Vigo county.

They will have to create or have an Agency Endowment Fund with the Foundation.

The program is live starting November 1 and will go on until March 31 of next year.

Up to 24 non-profits will be accepted.

To learn more, or to apply, visit the Community Foundation's website here.

