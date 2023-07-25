New program hopes to support local non-profits have a stronger financial standing

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation says its launching a new and exciting way to support local non-profits.
The Match Madness pilot program is accepting applications now.
It's a dollar-for-doallr Agency Endowment Matching Program for up to $5,000. That means the Foundation will put the same amount of money that a non-profit puts into a new or existing Agency Endowment Fund.
The Community Foundation says such a fund will create better financial sustainability and longevity.
Eligible non-profits must have a location in Clay, Sullivan, or Vigo county.
They will have to create or have an Agency Endowment Fund with the Foundation.
The program is live starting November 1 and will go on until March 31 of next year.
Up to 24 non-profits will be accepted.
To learn more, or to apply, visit the Community Foundation's website here.