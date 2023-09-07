New playground in Vincennes to remember children who passed away at a young age

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Rotary Foundation has partnered with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to raise money for a new playground in Vincennes.
This playground is more than just a playground; it's a special place for those who have lost a little one to heal and find comfort.
"It's meant to be a place for families and loved ones to come and know they're not alone in what they're going through," said Chelsea Harrington.
Harrington and her family know the pain of losing a little one all too well.
In May 2022, the Harrington family tragically lost their daughter, Christyn.
"Christyn was my fiery little redhead. Her very favorite thing to do was to swing. She loved to go fishing with her dad and brother and be outside and play."
Christyn's Place is being built at Four Lakes Park in Vincennes.
With the help of the community, the family was able to raise enough money to build a new jungle gym.
The family is trying to raise $14,500 to add some additional equipment.
The park will also feature a memorial where names of children who passed away at a young age can be added.
Harrington teared up as she told News 10 how grateful she and her family are for all of the support from the community.
"There are no words to express how we feel. We appreciate the people who have stepped up and have have supported us and the project."
Donations are being accepted through October 23.
You can read more about Christyn's Place and make a donation here.