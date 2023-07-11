New plan looks to bring more housing to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new plan will help bring some much-needed housing to Vigo County.
The plan was approved at the Vigo County commissioner's meeting on Tuesday.
It's a residential market potential analysis put on by Thrive West Central. The analysis hopes to identify what kind of housing the area needs.
Overall, it will cost $18,000 to conduct. The study's results will later be used to incentivize the creation of in-need housing.
"So one thing we definitely identified is that our housing stock is very old- we know that for sure. But with this plan, we will be able to capitalize on what the market values of the homes are throughout Indiana and the midwest and what Vigo County really needs," Commissioner Chris Switzer said.
The money needed for the analysis will come from American Rescue Plan Act funding, which the county dedicated $5 million to housing projects.