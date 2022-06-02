New pet spa opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meet the new dog groomers in town. The Paw Spa had its ribbon-cutting on Thursday.
They are hosting a grand opening this Saturday from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. There will be vendors and raffle drawings on opening day.
The owner shared with us how excited she is for the business and to help dogs look their best.
"I've been working with dogs for seven to eight years, I've always had dogs. I love dogs, and so it's just kind of a good way to work with animals," Brianna Snowden said.
