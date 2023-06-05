New pet grooming business opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new pet grooming business is ready to welcome you. On Monday, "Hoosier's Dog-Gone Grooming" held its grand opening.
The business offers nail trimming, pedicures, baths and hygiene care for dogs.
You'll find the business on Thomas Avenue in Terre Haute. The owner says she was already working with dogs, so opening her own business made sense.
"To me, it means everything to me because I've been through a lot in my lifetime. So if you asked me if I ever thought I'd get here, I would've told you no," Owner Amber Jones said.
She hopes to expand in the coming years to dog boarding.