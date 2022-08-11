New pavilion dedicated in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute is adding more features for the community.
On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization dedicated a new shelter. It's located by Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue.
The pavilion will be used for the creator's market, farmer's market and even for concerts.
The United Way, Keymark Construction and 12 Points Revitalization all worked together to make this happen.
"We're so grateful for everybody that's made a difference because we're lifting the whole community up and creating pride in our community again, which is really great," Mike Pringle from 12 Points Revitalization said.
A bench was also dedicated in memory of Don Morris and Cheyl Hart.
The bench was sponsored by the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies.