New partnership is in the works to help fund local trail project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department is working on an exciting project. But now, with inflationary prices, that project was likely going to be scaled back.
However, that may not be the case now with a potential new partnership.
The idea to bring a new trail to the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Areas has been in the works for several years now.
The trail would be just over half a mile of pathways connecting different parts of the area together. But recently, there have been problems with funding.
"Cost of everything has gone up," Adam Grossman, the Vigo County Parks and Recreation superintendent, said. "The labor costs, gasoline, and just different things of that nature. Just a few years removed make this project harder to obtain."
Right now, there are two different local bids being considered. But both bids are more costly than expected, meaning the project would be reduced significantly.
"We are having conversations to see if there is any way we can pay the extra funds needed to complete the trail as designed, otherwise, we would have to reduce the scope [of the project] almost in half," Grossman said.
But now that may not be the case and its all thanks to a new potential partnership between the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department and the Health Department.
"What we are hoping from this project is it will get more people out into nature, disconnect from phones and computers, do some healthy activities, and see what this county has to offer," Joni Wise, the administrator at the Vigo County Health Department, said.
On Thursday, Wise announced two different ways the department could help with funding.
The first would be be through settlements from the federal government. Specifically, this through reimbursements from every COVID-19 vaccine administered in the county.
The second would be carryover funds from the local health trust fund.
With the extra funding, the project would no longer need to be scaled back, bringing a variety of benefits to the community.
"All of these things enhance quality of life," Wise said. "They create lifelong physical activities like walking and riding bikes. The health aspects, the social aspects. It's a 'win win' for everyone!"
There is still much to be discussed and finalized with the partnership but the hope is to complete the project soon and as planned.