New park looks to draw in hundreds of residents and tourists

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Casey is trying to expand its reach with some new amenities. There's a new Central Park coming to the City of Casey.
Casey industries said the park's going to run them more than $60,000. The park has been in the works for three years now.
"We've taken possession of it because our goal is to help industry in Casey and grow the downtown businesses in Casey, and we think this park is going to do that," Shane Todd, a board member of Casey Industries, said.
Jay Markwell, the President of Casey Industries, told News 10 this outside venue is going to bring in lots of events.
"Mini-festivals block parties close off the street were in the process of creating bathrooms north of this park, and we will also be lining it with astroturf. Astroturf is pet friendly," Markwell said.
The park is located on Central and Main. The Economic Director of the city, Bailey Maulding, adds that it will bring a big draw to the area.
"All of our events will be free, so that's where the big drive to the downtown shops and eateries come into play. We're not sure what it will bring in, but we hope the economic impact will be very large."
Todd is looking forward to what this project could mean for the city.
"There's going to be a stage, so we hope to have some music down there. There's going to be some benches. It's going to be a green space where people can enjoy to sit down there."
The goal is for the new park to be done by mid-June.