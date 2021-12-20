New pain and wellness clinic opens in former Harrison College building on Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new pain and wellness clinic has made its way to Terre Haute. You'll find it in the former Harrison College building on State Road 46.
Horizon Health has partnered with the Wabash Valley's Premier Pain Management Group. It is now known as Sycamore Pain and Wellness Services, led by Dr. Thomas Pendergast.
They offer a number of specialized services, like pain management, mental health, opioid management, weight management and other things.
Dr. Pendergast told us this new clinic is all about taking a holistic approach.
To learn more about the clinic, check out this link.