New ownership brings new changes to Indiana Theater in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The next time you walk into the Indiana Theater in downtown Washington, you’ll notice more than just popcorn popping.
The Indiana theater has been providing entertainment to the residents of Washington since 1926.
The current owner of the theater approached business partners, Ryan Dashner, and Dusty Davis about taking over the theater a year ago.
“Dusty and I chatted and decided that when the lease was up we take over the business end of it,” said co-owner Ryan Dashner.
The duo added a third partner, Sean Terry, who is also committed to supporting local and growing downtown businesses.
The three have never worked in the theater business before, but say they are excited to take on the project.
Well, adding new items to the concessions menu is on the list of improvements the partners have some big projects in the works.
“We left the room whenever we remodeled the auditorium to build out the stage and extend it a little bit so maybe we could have live music or comedy night,” said Dashner.
From new businesses and restaurants to the new Commons project, Dashner says he and his partners are excited to be a part of the change that is happening in downtown Washington.
“I am excited to be adding to that feeling of community where you go downtown for dinner or entertainment or to purchase something from one of the many shops and you step out of the car and are greeted by neighbors and friends.”