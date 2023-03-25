New ownership brings new changes to Indiana Theater in Washington

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 939 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain of 2 to 4
inches had fallen over the past 72 hours. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Terre Haute, Vincennes, Bedford, Washington,
Brazil, Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals,
Ellettsville, Mitchell, Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre
Haute, Jasonville, Worthington, Odon and Shelburn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday /11:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage
was 18.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Saturday /11:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was
18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, April 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 20.1 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Saturday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

New ownership brings new changes to Indiana Theater in Washington

Indiana Theater

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The next time you walk into the Indiana Theater in downtown Washington, you’ll notice more than just popcorn popping.

The Indiana theater has been providing entertainment to the residents of Washington since 1926.

The current owner of the theater approached business partners, Ryan Dashner, and Dusty Davis about taking over the theater a year ago.

“Dusty and I chatted and decided that when the lease was up we take over the business end of it,” said co-owner Ryan Dashner.

The duo added a third partner, Sean Terry, who is also committed to supporting local and growing downtown businesses.

The three have never worked in the theater business before, but say they are excited to take on the project.

Well, adding new items to the concessions menu is on the list of improvements the partners have some big projects in the works.

“We left the room whenever we remodeled the auditorium to build out the stage and extend it a little bit so maybe we could have live music or comedy night,” said Dashner.

From new businesses and restaurants to the new Commons project, Dashner says he and his partners are excited to be a part of the change that is happening in downtown Washington.

“I am excited to be adding to that feeling of community where you go downtown for dinner or entertainment or to purchase something from one of the many shops and you step out of the car and are greeted by neighbors and friends.”

