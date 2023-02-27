New online tool works to protect teens

A new tool aims to protect teens online. It's called "Take it Down."
Teens can submit requests to have explicit images and videos of themselves taken down.
Adults can also ask for content of them as teens to be removed.
It works by tracking certain data tied to files of pictures and videos. The process is anonymous.
There are some limitations.
Right now, only a handful of sites are taking part.
If an image is altered, it creates an entirely new picture with new data.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is running the tool.