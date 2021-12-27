New Omicron variant fills up children's hospitals

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Elliston Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton .The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected 1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along the lower White River. Additional rains later this week will prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently forecast to reach flood stage. Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM EST /915 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&