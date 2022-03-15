New non-profit foundation hopes to help WestGate grow

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - WestGate has been a busy place lately.
Many new businesses have eyed the tech park as a place to set up shop. It's also not out of the ordinary to see groups of folks meet up at WestGate Academy to swap industry ideas.
That growth in the area has led to a new non-profit. Uplands Science and Technology Foundation has one goal, enhance the already booming growth at the park.
The organization is led by Joe Carley. Carley is the director of economic development as well as the director of strategic partnerships at Indiana University.
Carley said WestGate's location has made it a prime spot for more development. The tech park sits just outside the gates of Crane Navy Base. But the addition of I-69 has also helped.
"To really work on that place-making component," Carley said. "That we've seen in other places around the country make a big difference in terms of innovation community and attracting to talent."