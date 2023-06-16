 Skip to main content
New nature preserve established in Putnam County

Fern Station

Fern Station at sunrise

 Photo Provided/Jen Thomas

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) An undisturbed forest will now be protected to support wildlife and provide outdoor recreation thanks to a public-private partnership.

Fern Station is a 570-acre piece of Indiana forestland west of Greencastle.

Central Indiana Land Trust purchased the property for $4,125,000.

More than $3 million was provided by the Next Level Conservation Trust, which is administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The trust provides matching grants, which means that every organization requesting funds also commits to raising money from donors.

Central Indiana Land Trust, Inc. raised more than $1 million from private donors to purchase Fern Station.

Now that CILTI owns the property, it is developing a land management plan and will be planning ways to open the preserve to the public. 

Fern Station is mostly undisturbed now, with only a gravel road cutting through it. The area is dominated by white oak, beech and hickory trees and features lushly wooded ravines that support a wide variety of ferns. It is home to a number of rare and endangered species, including cerulean, worm-eating and hooded warblers, broad-winged hawks and Eastern box turtles.

“When I think about this land, I couldn’t be more thrilled we’re preserving the natural wonders of Hoosier landscapes like these,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Through this first investment from the Next Level Conservation Trust, we are preserving land not just for today, but for generations of future Hoosiers to enjoy, protecting habitats and promoting quality of life.”

