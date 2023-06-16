New nature preserve announced with Central Indiana Land Trust

Thanks to a public-private partnership, a 570-acre undisturbed piece of Indiana forestland west of Greencastle in Putnam County will be protected forever to support important wildlife and plants and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Fern Station represents first project to close with Next Level Conservation Fund. The trust provided over $3.1 million toward the land acquisition, representing 75% of the purchase price, while the Central Indiana Land Trust, Inc. raised more than $1 million from private donors, including the Efroymson Family Fund and many others. The total purchase price was $4,125,000.
The Next Level Conservation Trust, which is administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, was developed to ensure that Indiana's rich natural heritage is preserved or enhanced for succeeding generations by acquiring property that has outstanding natural features and habitats, historical and archeological significance, and/or provides areas for conservation, outdoor recreation or the restoration of native biological diversity.
The Trust provides matching grants, which means that every organization requesting funds also commits to raising money from donors.
As a result, more money than ever is available to purchase significant parcels of Indiana's natural areas and place them into protective care forever. Hoosiers will have opportunities to enjoy pristine natural areas, to experience Indiana's native flora and fauna, and to benefit from improved water and air quality well beyond those properties.
Funding for the Next Level Conservation Trust comes from the American Rescue Plan and is appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly. Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb committed an additional $10 million to land conservation through the President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust.
When the Central Indiana Land Trust closed on the property in May, it became the largest single land purchase in the nonprofit's 33-year history. Now that CILTI owns the property, it is developing a land management plan and will be planning ways to open the preserve to the public. The land trust will protect the land forever, and the ongoing care will not require tax dollars.
Fern Station sits virtually undisturbed now, with only a single gravel road cutting through it. Having struggled in recent years to find a buyer of the large tract of land, the landowner had been considering dividing it into parcels for sale.
Fern Station is dominated by white oak, beech and hickory trees and features lushly wooded ravines that support a wide variety of ferns. It is home to a number of rare and endangered species, including cerulean, worm-eating and hooded warblers, broad-winged hawks and Eastern box turtles.