New mural unveiled at Candles Holocaust Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A beautiful new mural was unveiled at one local organization on Sunday. It pays tribute to Eva Kor, a survivor of the Holocaust.
The mural is titled Eva's Peace Garden. It is located at the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute.
Kor had a "peace garden" at her house, and she always dreamed of having one at the museum too.
Due to the lack of space at the museum, organizers came up with the next best thing.
Local artist Becky Hochhalter painted an elaborate garden mural in the Candles parking lot.
Executive Director Troy Fears says there are 11 hidden words incorporated into the piece.
"We are going to hope to have students and people try to find those words -- those words of peace, hope, and forgiveness that Eva used, and it's only fitting to have them in her peace garden," Candles Executive Director Troy Fears said.
Fears hopes people walk away inspired by the message, as well as Eva's story.