New mural in the works in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mural is in the making in downtown Terre Haute.
You will be able to see the progress at the Terminal Arcade Building at 9th and Wabash Avenue.
You've probably heard the name, Becky Hochhalter. She's been painting beautiful murals all around the city!
Now, she's working on this most recent one. Although, she's not disclosing the full design just yet!
Hochhalter says the finished product will have a lot of historical references to Terre Haute, as well as some hidden gems.
"This mural will be welcoming people as they drive into downtown -- as they come to the convention center, come to our local restaurants and hotels in the area," professional artist Becky Hochhalter said.
Hochhalter hopes to be done in eight weeks, if weather permits.