New monument unveiled in honor of veteran and fire hero

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces, Inc. has announced the completion of a monument honoring Claude Herbert in downtown Terre Haute.
Herbert, a teenage Spanish-American War veteran, was working as a Santa Claus at Havens and Geddes department store when a fire broke out in December of 1898. Historians say Herbert led a group of children out of the store. He returned to the store to assist another group, who unbeknownst to him, had already escaped out a back door. Herbert did not make it out of the fire.
The monument is located on the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue, where the department store once sat. The original memorial stood at the site and was badly damaged in a horse and buggy accident. A rebuilt memorial was installed and eventually was moved to the government plaza near Terre Haute City Hall.
“It is a great pleasure to have the Claude Herbert Memorial restored and re-installed in a downtown location that provides the meaning and importance that this piece deserves. In our community there are many people who act heroically – and in so doing take enormous risks to save others. Claude Herbert sacrificed his life as he helped many people escape the horrific Havens and Geddes fire in 1898," said Mayor Duke Bennett. "In addition to recognizing the courage of this remarkable young man, and the generosity of those that have helped to preserve his memory, it is my fondest hope that the Claude Herbert Memorial will serve as a tribute to the generosity and courage that inspire and define our community and all of the courageous individuals that do not hesitate to help others facing true adversity and danger."
A brief ribbon cutting and dedication of the memorial in its new location will be held on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the corner of 5th and Wabash in downtown Terre Haute.